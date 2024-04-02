LS polls: AAP fields Chabbewal from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday announced two more candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

The names, part of the AAP's second list of candidates, were announced in a post on X by Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary.

Chabbewal joined the AAP last month after quitting the Congress. Kang is the chief spokesperson of the AAP's Punjab unit.

The AAP had earlier announced eight candidates from Punjab. However, Sushil Rinku, who was fielded from Jalandhar, quit the party and joined the BJP a few days ago.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. PTI CHS VSD SZM