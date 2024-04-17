LS polls: AAP launches 'AAP Ka RamRajya' portal, says Kejriwal tried to realise Lord Ram's ideals

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday launched its 'AAP Ka RamRajya' website for the Lok Sabha polls campaign to showcase the party's concept of "Ram Rajya", saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to realise the ideals of Lord Ram in the national capital.

Advertisment

The launch of the website -- aapkaramrajya.com -- came ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held on Friday. It coincided with the Ram Navami festival being celebrated in several parts of the country on Wednesday.

During a joint press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the website will showcase AAP's concept of "Ram Rajya" as well as the work done by the party's governments.

"Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things -- good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women -- in the last 10 years for realising 'Ram Rajya'," Singh said.

Advertisment

This is the first time that Kejriwal is not among his people on Ram Navami, Singh said and alleged that the Delhi chief minister was sent to jail in a "baseless" case based on statements from "false" witnesses.

"In Arvind Kejriwal's concept of 'Ram Rajya', no one is big or small and the idea is to work in the interest of all. Keeping this in mind, AAP's Lok Sabha campaign website has been launched on Ram Navami," Singh said.

The world is learning from the work being done by Kejriwal and the AAP government, he claimed.

Advertisment

"Earlier, people used to say 'learn from America' but now the American president's wife comes to India and says she wants to see schools built by Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Americans learn from Kejriwal's work," the senior leader said, referring to former US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school in February 2020.

AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah were also present at the press conference.

Atishi, a minister in the Delhi government, said, "We are implementing the concept of 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi and Punjab. We want to spread the public welfare work being done by the AAP in the country and the world through this website." Reciting a verse from the Ramcharitamanas, she said, "Just like Lord Ram fulfilled all his promises amid hardships, Kejriwal is fighting all the difficulties and working for the people and fulfilling his promises in the same manner." She recited another verse, "Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye (a promise must be kept even at the cost of one's life)" and asserted that Kejriwal worked with dedication to fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi and Punjab.

Advertisment

Lord Shri Ram had to struggle to give real shape to Ram Rajya and went into 14 years of exile but did not break his promise.

"Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal has to struggle a lot to fulfil his promises. Despite facing obstacles such as the central government's attempts to hinder the work of the elected Delhi government and efforts to diminish its power through legislation, the CM has remained steadfast," she said.

Even while incarcerated, Kejriwal's primary concern remains the welfare of Delhi's residents. His messages from jail focus on Delhi's water, electricity, healthcare, and education system, reflecting his deep care for the 2-crore people of the city whom he considers his family, she added.

Advertisment

Delhi Health Minister Bharadwaj said Ram Rajya refers to a moral, ideal state, where the government ensures that the people are well-fed and they don't suffer.

In 'Ram Rajya', there was no suffering and everybody loved each other. This has been an inspiration for Kejriwal and it forms the core of his idea of a model state, Bharadwaj said.

AAP leader Jasmine Shah, detailing the features of the portal, said, "In the Lok Sabha elections, we will seek your votes solely based on the work done by Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. Therefore, we are launching this AAP ka Ram Rajya website today." Visitors can find the video of Kejriwal addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly where he talked about the idea of Ram Rajya in the modern day. There are various videos from Delhi and Punjab, where AAP runs government as well as Gujarat and Goa to showcase work done by party MLAs there, he said.

Also, there is information related to the major achievements of the Kejriwal government with verified data and facts, a section of 'Most Popular Videos', on work done in different sectors in Delhi and Punjab.

The main content is on the state-wise pages, where one can filter the videos based on sectors and schemes, and watch real feedback from people on the ground, Shah said. PTI VIT SLB RHL