LS polls: Ahead of first phase, 460 polling staff head to sensitive booths in Gadchiroli-Chimur

Gadchiroli, Apr 17 (PTI) More than 460 polling officials set out on Wednesday for “sensitive” and “hypersensitive” booths in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha seat ahead of the first phase of polling on April 19, a release said.

The constituency has 1,891 polling booths of which 319 centres have been marked “sensitive”, 200 "hypersensitive" and 16 "highly sensitive".

The release by the Gadchiroli District Information Office said that 80 polling team members were flown to the booths assigned to them, 359 travelled by buses and 23 were sent by jeeps in the Naxal-affected constituency, bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Gadchiroli-Chimur is among the five constituencies in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region that will go to polls on April 19 (Friday) in the first phase. PTI CLS NR