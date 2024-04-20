LS polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Udaipur, says Cong will be wiped out

Udaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Udaipur Lok Sabha seat, Mannalal Rawat, here on Friday night.

Shah and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma carried out the roadshow from Delhi Gate chauraha to Surajpole charaha in an open vehicle.

In the roadshow of about one kilometer, the two BJP leaders greeted the workers and the public by waving hands.

At the end of the road show, Shah addressed a gathering.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the result of voting on the seats held today will be that the grand old party will be wiped out.

Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will win all seats in the state. PTI Corr SDA AS AS