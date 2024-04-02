LS polls: APCC chief Sharmila to take on cousin Avinash Reddy in Kadapa Reddy in Kadapa

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh PCC chief YS Sharmila is pitted against her cousin and sitting YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy in Kadapa Lok Sabha segment while former Union Ministers MM Pallam Raju and JD Seelam have been fielded from Kakinada and Bapatla constituencies respectively in the May 13 polls.

As per a list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections released by Congress, including five from the state, Gidugu Rudra Raju will be contesting from Rajahmundry.

PG Rampullaiah Yadav will be the party's candidate from Kurnool, according to the list.

Announcing that she is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Kadapa, Sharmila said this was not an easy decision as she was aware it would lead to a split in her family.

"I am contesting as a candidate from Kadapa. YSR's (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) daughter is contesting. This is not an easy decision for me as I know that it will split my family," she said, addressing a press conference in Idupulupaya in Kadapa district after participating in a prayer meeting at her father's grave.

She observed that her decision will also throw YSR's fans into confusion but had to take this decision due to some "unavoidable circumstances".

Asserting she had "no hatred" towards her brother, YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila said he was a changed man after becoming Chief Minister.

The APCC president alleged Jagan Mohan Reddy "encouraged murderous politics" and said, "He gave the ticket to contest from Kadapa LS seat to people who murdered Y S Vivekananda Reddy and I could not tolerate it." "There is no punishment for people who committed the murder and culprits are freely roaming around evading law," she alleged.

Vivekananda Reddy himself was a former Kadapa MP and younger brother of Rajasekhar Reddy and was killed on March 15, 2019 in the run-up to polls and the case relating to his murder continues to be unresolved.

"Despite evidence in the case, Jagan Mohan Reddy is protecting the accused persons using his political power and backing Avinash Reddy," she alleged.

Further, she said her father had won 10 elections as a Congress leader and claimed he had dreamed of seeing Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

And to fulfil that dream, Sharmila claimed that she has joined Congress and all are ready to work for the victory of the party.

Congress party also announced the list of 114 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

She observed that the names of candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies will be declared in a few days.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI(M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI STH GDK SS