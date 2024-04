LS polls: B R Ambedkar's grandson Anandraj in fray from Amravati, seeks support of AIMIM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) B R Ambedkar's grandson and Republican Sena leader Anandraj Ambedkar, in the fray from Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, has sought the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

The Amravati contest has become a multi-cornered one with the BJP fielding sitting MP Navneet Rana, who is challenged by Congress' Balwant Wankhede, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prajakta Pillewan, and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Dinesh Bub.

Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) MP and All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday tweeted that Ambedkar met him at his residence to seek support in elections.

"We will inform party president Asaduddin Owaisi to support Anandraj Ambedkar in LS polls," Jaleel told PTI.

Anandraj is the brother of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar.

"Anandraj Ambedkar met me at my residence for dinner where we discussed about Lok Sabha elections. He has asked for our support in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency," Jaleel said.

He said AIMIM might conduct public rallies for Anandraj after holding discussions with Owaisi. PTI AW NSK