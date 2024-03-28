LS polls battle to safeguard constitution: Cong candidate

Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a battle to safeguard the Constitution, Congress candidate from Jharkhand's Lohardaga (ST) seat Sukhdeo Bhagat said on Thursday.
The grand old party announced the candidature of Bhagat from the seat along with two other Jharkhand seats on Wednesday night.
"It (Lok Sabha election) is a battle to safeguard our Constitution. I will be fighting for the ideology of the Congress party which believes in peace and harmony in the midst of the hatred amid the prevalent scenario in the country," Bhagat, a former state Congress president told PTI.
He expressed gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal for reposing faith in him.
In a neck-and-neck fight in the 2019 edition of the polls, BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat defeated Sukhdeo Bhagat by a margin of 10,363 votes.
The BJP this time fielded Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon, whose term is ending on May 3, for the Lohardaga seat.
Lohardaga (ST) constituency with a total of 14.27 lakh voters will go to polls on May 13. PTI NAM NN