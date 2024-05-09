LS polls: Bhujbal working for oppn in Nashik and Dindori, claims Sena MLA Kande

Nashik, May 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Thursday accused NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal of campaigning for the rival Nationalist Congress Party (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar in Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha seats.

The Shiv Sena, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP of which Bhujbal is a part, and the BJP comprise the ruling alliance, while NCP(SP) is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"Bhujbal is not following coalition dharma. He is a minister in the state government but is campaigning for Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP). Bhujbal's workers are seen openly with opposition candidates. Bhujbal should resign from the cabinet," said Kande, who is MLA from Nandgaon here.

Hitting back, Bhujbal said Kande criticises him for publicity and was queering the pitch for the ruling alliance candidates, who are already on the backfoot due to people's anger over onion prices.

"Dindori (BJP) candidate Bharti Pawar does not need trouble from two kandes (kande is the Marathi word for onions). Kande is our opponent and spreads lies about us. My people cannot work with him and I am helping them personally in the campaign," Bhujbal said.

Incidentally, Bhujbal was in the running for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat before it was allotted to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which renominated sitting MP Hemant Godse. PTI COR BNM