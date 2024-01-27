LS polls: BJP appoints election in-charges, co-in-charges for 23 states, UTs

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 states and Union territories in view of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Advertisment

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been made the election in-charge for Bihar, while BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Jharkhand unit chief Deepak Prakash will be the co-in-charge, according to a party statement.

Tawde is the BJP's in-charge for political affairs in Bihar.

The BJP has appointed vice president Baijayant Jay Panda as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as that of Uttarakhand.

Advertisment

BJP national vice president and Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai will be the election in-charge for Jharkhand, the statement said.

The appointments have been made by BJP president J P Nadda in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been made the election in-charge for Haryana. BJP leader Surendra Nagar will be the co-in-charge for elections in the state.

Advertisment

Former Bihar minister and BJP's in-charge for West Bengal Mangal Pandey has been appointed the election in-charge for the state. BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra will be the co-in-charges.

Nadda has appointed Mahendra Singh, an MLC in Uttar Pradesh, who has been a state minister in the past, as the BJP's election in-charge for Madhya Pradesh. Satish Upadhyay will be the co-in-charge for the state.

Former Gujarat chief minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Vijay Rupani has been appointed the election in-charge for the state, with Narinder Singh, a BJP national secretary, as co-in-charge for elections in the state.

The BJP has appointed former Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma the election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh. Sanjay Tondon will be the co-in-charge.