LS polls: BJP fields Damodar Agarwal from Rajasthan's Bhilwara seat

Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday declared its Rajasthan general secretary Damodar Agarwal as its candidate for the state's Bhilwara Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisment

With this, the BJP has announced candidates on all 25 seats in Rajasthan.

The Congress has fielded former speaker C P Joshi from Bhilwara.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Bhilwara is among the 13 seats where polling will be held in the second phase on April 26.

The remaining 12 seats are Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. PTI SDA DIV DIV