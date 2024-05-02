LS polls: BJP fields former state minister late Vishnu Savara's son Hemant from Palghar

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced the name of Dr Hemant Savara for Palghar Lok Sabha seat.

With this, the BJP, which is fighting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, has named candidates for all the seats it will contest in Maharashtra.

Savara is the son of former BJP minister for tribal development Vishnu Savara, who died in 2020.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Bharati Kamadi from Palghar.

Sitting MP Rajendra Gavit, part of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has been dropped. Gavit, who was with Congress until the death of sitting MP Chintaman Vanaga in 2018, joined the BJP and won the bye-election.

During 2019 general election, to ease the strained relations between BJP and Shiv Sena, the former handed over Palghar LS seat to Sena, which renominated Gavit.

Gavit sided with Shinde after the latter's rebellion in June 2023 split the Shiv Sena.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP will contest on 28, which is five more than what it contested in the 2019 general elections, Shiv Sena 15, NCP four, while one seat has been given to NDA ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

The MVA has already announced all its candidates. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting on 21 seats, followed by the Congress on 17 and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on 10 seats. PTI ND BNM