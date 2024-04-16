LS polls: BJP fields its RS member Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara seat

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday nominated Udayanraje Bhosale, its Rajya Sabha member and a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from the Satara Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

He is pitted against NCP (SP) candidate and MLC Shashikant Shinde.

Bhosale had won the Satara Lok Sabha seat in 2019 as a candidate of the undivided NCP, but resigned within a few months and joined the BJP.

However, in the by-election, Bhosale lost as a BJP candidate against NCP's Shrinivas Patil.

The BJP later nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in April 2020 and he was expected to complete his tenure in 2026.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bhosale said, "The real development is taking place because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has undertaken several works that have benefited people. I wish to continue to serve people through my candidature." Bhosale's name as the Satara seat nominee appeared in the BJP's fresh list of seven candidates that it released on Tuesday. With the new list, the party has so far named its candidates for around 430 seats for the polls to 543 seats starting from April 19. PTI ND NP