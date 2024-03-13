LS polls: BJP fields Trivendra from Haridwar, Baluni from Garhwal; drops Pokhriyal, Tirath

Dehradun, Mar 13 (PTI) The BJP's second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls announced on Wednesday included its nominees for Haridwar and Garhwal (Pauri), the two remaining parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand.

Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will contest from Haridwar and former Rajya Sabha MP and party's national media in-charge Anil Baluni from Garhwal (Pauri).

They replace two former chief ministers -- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Tirath Singh Rawat -- who represent Haridwar and Garhwal (Pauri) seats respectively in the current Lok Sabha.

A former chief minister, Nishank had won from Haridwar both in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tirath Singh Rawat made his parliamentary debut from Garhwal (Pauri) in 2019. He had a brief four-month-odd stint as chief minister before Pushkar Singh Dhami succeeded him in 2021, a few months before the 2022 assembly elections.

The party had announced its candidates for three other Lok Sabha seats -- Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal and the lone reserved (SC) seat of Almora earlier, reposing faith in its sitting MPs -- Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and former Union minister Ajay Tamta respectively. PTI ALM ALM KSS KSS