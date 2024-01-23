LS Polls: BJP has nothing to boast of, so 'inaugurated' incomplete temple in haste, says Stalin

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying it had no achievement to boast of in its decade-old rule and therefore inaugurated an "incomplete" Ram Temple in Ayodhya in "haste." People will not fall for such 'misleading' tactics, he said in his address at an event to mark the launch of books written by DMK Treasurer and party MP TR Baalu.

He said the BJP leadership did not implement any promise made to the people in the last 10 years, did nothing to the people of Tamil Nadu--did not event allot disaster funds to the state. The saffron party, in its "fag end" is trying to mislead people "by showing a temple," he said in an apparent reference to the grand shrine of Lord Ram consecrated in Ayodhya on Monday.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, "the BJP has nothing to highlight to people as its achievements. That is why they have opened an incomplete temple in haste and trying to show they have achieved something," the DMK chief said.

"People will give a fitting lesson to such misleading tactics. This is for sure," he added.

The BJP rule was "crushing" people and they were angry.

Referring to 'reports' of opposition INDIA bloc members engaging in seat-sharing discussions in the respective states, he said they were entering the electoral arena "to create a union government that would protect the people of the country, one that would assist in Tamil Nadu's progress." PTI SA SA ROH