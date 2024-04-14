LS polls: BJP manifesto promises Ayodhya's 'holistic' development, 'Ramayan Utsav' across world

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The BJP in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto released on Sunday expressed its commitment to a "holistic" development of Ayodhya and promised to launch a global outreach programme for promoting the legacy of Lord Ram.

The party also promised that it will celebrate ‘Ramayan Utsav’ across the globe to commemorate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at the recently built temple in Ayodhya if it retains power.

“As millions of devotees from around the world visit Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, we are committed to the holistic development of the city,” the BJP stated in its 'Sankalp Patra, which was released here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of BJP chief J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Ramayan is celebrated across the world, particularly in South and South-East Asia. We will launch a global outreach programme for documenting and promoting the tangible and intangible legacy of Lord Ram in all countries. We will celebrate Ramayan Utsav with great fervour across the globe to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla,” it added.

The BJP in its poll manifesto also promised that it will collaborate with other countries to restore and revitalise sites of "Bharatiya civilisation" and establish a "Bharatiya Sanskriti Kosh" to ensure the preservation and protection of “ancient Bharatiya civilization”, classical languages, culture, and traditions through the extensive use of technology if it is voted to power again.

“We will undertake significant new projects to develop religious and tourist sites inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath corridor model, across the length and breadth of our country,” the party proposed in its manifesto.

The ruling party also promised that it will continue to digitise all “Bharatiya manuscripts and epigraphs” in mission mode for their preservation and study and establish a dedicated scholarship programme to research ancient Bharatiya manuscripts and epigraphs if it gets another mandate to rule at the Centre. PTI PK PK KVK KVK