LS polls: BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil's wife joins NCP, to contest from Osmanabad

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Tuljapur BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil's wife Archana Patil on Thursday joined the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and will be fielded from Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat.

The NCP's state unit chief Sunil Tatkare welcomed her into the party and announced her candidature.

Rana Jagjitsinh Patil, who had unsuccessfully contested the Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 on an NCP ticket against Om Prakash Nimbalkar of the united Shiv Sena, switched to the BJP during the last assembly polls.

Nimbalkar is now with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and will take on Archana Patil. She is the daughter-in-law of NCP veteran Padamsinh Patil, who is the elder brother of Sunetra Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar is Deputy CM Pawar's wife and has been fielded against sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule in Baramati. PTI MR MVG BNM