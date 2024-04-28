LS polls: BJP will win seats in double digits in T'gana, says BJP leader K Laxman

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI) The BJP will win more than 10 of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and his development agenda and corruption-free governance, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said.

Advertisment

It is going to be a landslide victory for the BJP in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, Laxman, a member of BJP's parliamentary board, said.

The BJP won four seats in Telangana in the 2019 general elections.

"People from every nook and corner of the state are looking towards PM Modi, his development agenda and welfare schemes for the poor and his achievements during the last 10 years," he told PTI here.

Advertisment

In the Assembly polls held last year, people might have voted for the local issues, but they are definitely going to vote for Modi as their choice for PM in the Parliament elections, he said.

The Congress had won the Assembly elections, defeating the BRS which was in power since 2014 when Telangana was formed.

Asked what are the factors that will contribute to BJP's success in the present Lok Sabha elections, Laxman said Modi's charisma, his development agenda and zero-tolerance towards corruption are among the causes that will determine voters' choice in favour of BJP.

Advertisment

In Telangana, people are looking for development and that is possible only with the BJP under the leadership of Modi, he said.

"We will definitely cross double digits (in LS polls). Our seats will be more than all parties put together," said Laxman, a former president of BJP in Telangana.

Asked about Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks that the BJP would change the Constitution and abolish reservations, Laxman said the CM is speaking out of frustration.

Advertisment

Modi has repeatedly said he would not allow anybody to change the Constitution, Laxman, national president of BJP's OBC Morcha, pointed out.

"It is you (Congress) people who are working against the Constitution. You are giving communal reservations which is anti-Constitution," he said.

Architect of the Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar never wanted religion-based reservations, but Congress is proposing religion-based reservations which is opposed by BJP, he said.

Advertisment

"You (Congress) are also now clinching away the rights of OBCs, SCs, STs by appeasing Muslim community," he said.

On the allegation that the BJP is increasingly raking up communal issues during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, Laxman said it is the opposition parties who are repeatedly talking about reservations for Muslims and others.

"Modi speaks for the poor irrespective of caste, whether it is Hindu, Muslim or Christian. Modi says we are working for the poor, women, youth and farmers," he said.

The BJP, which won four seats in Telangana in the 2019 general elections, is hoping to win a majority of the constituencies now to add to its national kitty.

Polling for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held on May 13. PTI SJR KH