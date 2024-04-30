LS polls: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and AAP candidate Sahi Ram file nomination papers

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Thirteen more candidates, including BJP's Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi constituency and AAP's Sahi Ram from South Delhi seat, on Tuesday filed their papers on the second day of Lok Sabha poll nominations for seven seats in the national capital.
The nomination papers were filed by 13 candidates on the first day of the process on Monday. The last date for filing nominations is May 6.
As per Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, a total of 26 candidates have so far filed nomination papers on the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
Six candidates have filed the nomination papers from Chandni Chowk seat so far, while just one candidate filed his papers from the South Delhi constituency.
Bansuri, the daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, disclosed her wealth over Rs 19 crore, including Rs 11.27 crore in movable assets and over Rs 8 crore in immovable assets, in her election affidavit. She possesses 1/6th of joint property in Palwal (Haryana) valued at Rs 99.34 lakh and three flats, including two at Jantar Mantar and one at Hailey Road in Delhi.
She also own two vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz purchased in 2023. Bansuri revealed her income as Rs 68.28 lakh in her income tax return filed for the year 2022-23.
A lawyer by profession, she earned her Bachelor of Arts (hons) degree from University of Warwick, UK. She also has a graduate diploma in Law from London.
The 40-year-old BJP candidate earned her Barrister-at-Law from Inns of Inner Temple, London, in 2007 and completed Master of Studies from St Catherines's College, University of Oxford in 2009.
Sahi Ram, aged 63, is an MLA from Tughalaqbad constituency. He declared in his affidavit that his main source of income was his salary and allowances as MLA, interest on savings account and rent.
According to his affidavit, Ram owns movable assets of Rs 34.80 lakh and Rs 1.04 crore as immovable assets. His total liability stood at Rs 3.20 lakh.
Further, his affidavit showed he passed class XI from a government school. He disclosed that no criminal case was pending against him.
The nomination papers filed will be scrutinised on May 7 while May 9 is the last date to withdraw names.
Voting on all seven seats will be held on May 25.
Delhi has 1.51 crore eligible voters, including 81.63 lakh men, 69.37 lakh women and 1,215 people from the third gender. Voting will take place in more than 13,000 polling booths across the city.
BJP candidates from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari will file his nomination papers accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday morning. East Delhi BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra too will file his nomination papers on Wednesday in the company of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, party leaders said. PTI VIT AS AS