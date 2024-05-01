LS polls: BJP's North West Delhi, Chandni Chowk nominees promise better infra, civic amenities

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Strengthening infrastructure, improving civic amenities and beautification of public spaces are among the key promises of the BJP's Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidates.

Polling for the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi is scheduled for May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase elections.

BJP Chandni Chowk candidate Pravin Khandelwal told a press conference on Wednesday that if elected, he will ensure the reconstitution of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation within 60 days with the intervention of the lieutenant governor and cooperation of representatives of residents and businesses.

Promoting tourism in the constituency, which has historic structures such as the Red Fort and the Jama Masjid and famous markets like the Meena Bazaar, is also a priority for the BJP candidate. Khandelwal also said a comprehensive development of the Matia Mahal, Ballimaran and the Chandni Chowk assembly constituencies will be undertaken. The areas will be provided four hours of daily water supply from 2025, he promised.

The development of the Ramleela Maidan, beautification of major tourist attractions, the Model Town market and the Roshanar Bagh lake will undertaken along with increasing greenery in areas, he said.

Khandelwal promised a 200-bed hospital for residents of the Sadar Bazaar and the Azadpur areas. He also assured that he would solve the traffic problems in Paschim Vihar.

North West Delhi BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia in a press conference detailed his vision for the constituency.

He said abolishing the toll tax imposed in the Bawana industrial area, development of manufacturing units and development of water reservoirs in villages were among his priorities.

The railway gate at Kirari and waterlogging issues in the area will be resolved, Chandolia assured.

Waterlogging issues in Mundka and Begumpur too will be taken up on priority basis if he wins from North West Delhi seat, he said. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB