LS polls: BSP fields Ravi Prakash Maurya from Amethi

Lucknow, Apr 28 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday declared three more candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Ravi Prakash Maurya from Amethi constituency.

According to a party statement, Syed Danish will contest from Sant Kabir Nagar parliamentary seat, while Sabiha Ansari has been fielded from Azamgarh constituency.

This is the ninth list of candidates released by the Mayawati-led party.

With this, the party has declared its candidates for 71 seats out of total 80 parliamentary seats in the state.

Voting will be held in all seven phases for a total of 80 seats in UP.