LS polls: BSP releases fresh list of 3 candidates in UP, fields Thakur Prasad Yadav from Rae Bareli

Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday announced its fresh list of three Lok Sabha poll candidates for Uttar Pradesh, fielding Thakur Prasad Yadav from Rae Bareli seat.
The ruling BJP and the Congress are yet to declare their nominees from Rae Bareli represented by Sonia Gandhi in the outgoing Lok Sabha. The constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections on May 20.
Speculations are rife that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may fight the elections from Rae Bareli after Sonia Gandhi became a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
According to the list released by the BSP, the party also named Qamor Hyat Ansari as its nominee from Ambedkarnagar and Brajesh Kumar Sonkar from Bahraich (reserved) seat.
With this, the Mayawati-led party has declared its candidates for 68 seats out of total 80 parliamentary seats in the state.
Bahraich (reserved) will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13 while polling in Ambedkarnagar will be held in the sixth phase of the elections on May 25.
Voting will be held in all seven phases for a total of 80 seats in UP.