LS polls: BSP's vote share rose in MP from 2.38 pc in 2019 to 3.28 pc in 2024

Bhopal, Jun 10 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party failed to win a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but its vote share increased marginally in Madhya Pradesh, with its candidates getting more than one lakh votes in several constituencies.

While the Mayawati-led BSP had garnered 2.38 per cent votes in MP in the 2019 polls, it rose to 3.28 per cent in 2024, data from the Election Commission showed.

The party's candidates from Morena (Ramesh Garg) and Satna (Narayan Tripathi) received 1,79,669 and 1,85,618 votes, respectively, in the 2024 general elections, results of which were announced on June 4. The BJP's Shivmangal Tomar won from Morena and Ganesh Singh emerged victorious from Satna. Their victory margins of 52,530 and 84,949 suggest the BSP ate into the votes of the Congress.

In the 2024 polls, the BSP got more than two lakh votes in Khajuraho, 1.50 lakh votes in Morena and Satna, 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh in Rewa, while the figure ranged between less than 10,000 and up to 50,000 in 22 seats, including Balaghat, Indore and Ujjain.

The party's vote share in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004, stood at 3.54 per cent, 8.18 per cent, 8.7 per cent, 5.23 per cent and 4.75 per cent, respectively, in MP.

MP BSP chief Ramakant Pippal said the rise in vote share was due to Mayawati's rallies in Rewa and Morean as well as proper coordination among all party units in the state.

The BSP's Bheem Singh had won from Rewa Lok Sabha in 1991 and the party went on to clinch the seat two times after that. In the 2024 polls, BSP candidate Abhishek Patel got 1.17 lakh votes. PTI LAL BNM