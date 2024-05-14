LS Polls: Chief Electoral Officer flags off cycling expedition from Shimla to Tashigang

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) A cycling expedition from Shimla to the world's highest polling station located at Tashigang in Laat at a height of 15256 feet in Lahaul and Spiti district was flagged off by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg from the Ridge here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The expedition is aimed at creating awareness among the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and assembly by-elections. It would cover 414 km in seven days and conclude at Tashigang on May 20, a statement issued here said.

The CEO said that this seven-day cycling expedition from Shimla to Tashigang will create awareness amongst the voters, especially the ones voting for the first time. He said that six people are participating in the cycling rally, out of which the cyclist and photographer Jaspreet Paul and his team member Kshitij will go from Shimla to Tashigang. The other four cyclists will be a part of this expedition till Narkanda.

This expedition will go to Tashigang via, Theog, Narkanda, Rampur, Rekong Peo, Nako, Kaza, Kaumik, and Hikkim. It will also pay tribute to the First Voter of India, Late Shyam Saran Negi, on May 16 at Kalpa, he said. Garg said that the distance between Shimla and Kaza is 414 kilometres. It coincides with the Election Department's Mission 414 Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, aimed at increasing the voting percentage across 414 polling stations. This seven-day cycling expedition would go a long way in engaging and sensitising the youth about their right to vote, he said. PTI BPL HIG HIG