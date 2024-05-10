LS polls: Colour-coordinated theme-based polling booths set up in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) To create a “festival-like environment” on the day of voting, poll authorities in Srinagar district have prepared 32 theme-based polling booths that are colour-coordinated as per its message.

Polling booths in pink, red, blue have been prepared as per their theme i.e women voters, PwD voters and young voters. Eight polling booths have also been set up to go with its theme of environmental sustainability.

Srinagar will vote to elect its Lok Sabha MP in the fourth phase on May 13.

The 32 polling stations will have vibrant and colourful message boards, so that voters experience a festival-like environment, besides promoting participatory and inclusive voting in Srinagar, said Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, District Election Officer (DEO), Srinagar.

"...the District Election Office, Srinagar has made polling stations colourfully vibrant, conveying special messages regarding women, persons with disabilities, (PwD) and the youth, besides (making) environmentally-viable and sustainable polling stations," he said.

Bhat, who is also the Returning Officer of Srinagar parliamentary constituency, said that eight pink polling stations have been established for women in different areas of Srinagar – from Hazratbal, Anchar to Central Shalteng.

He said these polling stations would be managed by an all-women staff, comprising booth-level officers, presiding and polling officers, police and security forces.

The polling stations have the women-centric theme to drive home the point that women are capable of discharging duties in any sphere of life, Bhat said.

Bhat said eight red polling stations have been set up for persons with disabilities which will be staffed by PwDs.

"These polling stations have been equipped with wheelchairs, ramps, braille script and other features to infuse confidence into differently-abled to make voting process a smooth activity for them.

"...the idea is to instill confidence among the section and encourage them to vote wherever they are besides increasing sensitisation about their issues," the DEO said.

Additionally, more than 40 per cent of PwDs have already been given the opportunity to cast votes under ECI's initiative ‘Vote from Home’, he said.

The three-day campaign for home voting which was flagged on May 7 by the DEO concluded Thursday.

Eight polling stations have been painted blue across Srinagar district for the youth.

"To foster the cause of environmental sustainability, eight polling stations have been coloured green while plantation activity shall be carried out on the polling day by the first voter," he said adding that the polling stations will be plastic-free.

Nearly 17.50 lakh people are going to decide the fate of the 24 candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar on May 13.

Among these, over two lakh are the first-time voters, who are in the age group of 18-20. PTI MIJ SKY SKY