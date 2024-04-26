Lok Sabha polls in all 20 seats concludes in Kerala, voter turnout at 67.27%

Thiruvananthapuram: Polling in all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala for the 2024 general election concluded at 6 pm on Friday with the state recording a provisional voter turnout of over 67.27 per cent.

Though the official time for polling ended at 6 pm, huge queues were seen outside polling booths across the state and therefore, the final turnout percentage is likely to go up. Tokens were issued to voters waiting in the queues.

The huge queues in some places were due to delays caused by technical glitches and breakdown in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) as well as instances of bogus voting.

In other places, the lines were due to people turning up in large numbers in the last couple of hours to cast their votes.

Kerala had seen a voter turnout of 77.84 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.