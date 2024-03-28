LS polls: Cong alleges EC yet to take action on its complaints

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission has not taken action on most of its complaints and urged the poll panel to ensure a level playing field during the Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition party had recently complained to the EC against the BJP's "misleading" advertisements and posters promoting various government schemes and sought their removal.

The opposition party had also sought action against the alleged violation of poll code by senior BJP leaders.

On Thursday, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The EC is yet to take action on most of our complaints and we urge the poll body to be impartial and ensure a level playing field during elections." A delegation of Congress leaders, including Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, Supriya Shrinate and Gurdeep Sappal, had met the EC and raised nine issues before the poll panel.

Khurshid had said the party complained to the EC on the manner in which campaigning is being done by the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

"People are pained at the manner in which the BJP is issuing advertisements and posters. We have objected to the manner in which the government schemes are being promoted with the prime minister's photograph and such a campaign during polls cannot take place. The EC has already taken note of such things and has assured us to take up our complaints," Khurshid had said.

Shrinate had said that the party raised nine such issues before the EC. "We hope that it will take action on such fake news and misleading advertisements to ensure a level playing field," she had said.

Shrinate had also alleged that the BJP is running a campaign on 2G issue and is trying to create an illusion.

"The courts have also said that there is no culpability on the 2G issue, and running such a video after 10 years is objectionable. We have raised our complaint against the content and have urged the Election Commission to remove such a campaign.

"Secondly, the campaign that Modi ji has got the (Russia-Ukraine) war stopped. We have urged the EC to stop such kind of videos to misguide people. We have also raised misleading video using the army, which is banned as the model code is in force," she had said.

Shrinate had claimed that a letter seeking support for a 'Viksit Bharat' written by the prime minister is being circulated on social media and WhatsApp by the BJP and that they had complained against it. PTI SKC KVK KVK