LS polls: Cong candidates Dharamvira Gandhi, Sukhpal Khaira file nominations

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Two Congress candidates -- Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala constituency and Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur -- on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls.
Gandhi took part in a roadshow in Patiala before filing his papers. He was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.
When Khaira filed his nomination papers in Sangrur, he was accompanied by senior party leader and former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and other leaders.
Speaking to reporters in Patiala, Warring said Gandhi is getting an "overwhelming" response from the voters as they believe that the Congress nominee would raise their issues in Parliament.
Taking a dig at BJP candidate and sitting Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, Warring said, "People know that the time of Maharajas and Maharanis is over. I do not think Maharani Sahiba (Preneet Kaur) ever raised any issue in Parliament." Kaur is the wife of Captain Amarinder Singh, a former Punjab Chief Minister and a member of Patiala's royal family.
Warring expressed confidence that Gandhi would win the seat by a huge margin.
Before filing the nomination papers, Khaira held a rally in Sangrur .
Addressing the gathering, Warring said Khaira will also register victory by a huge margin from the Sangrur seat.
Gandhi, a doctor by profession, had won the Lok Sabha elections from Patiala as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate in 2014 by defeating Kaur, then a Congress candidate.
He quit the AAP in 2016 and joined the Congress last month.
Apart from Kaur, Gandhi is pitted against AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal's N K Sharma.
Congress nominee Khaira, an MLA from Bholath, is pitted against AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, SAD's Iqbal Singh Jhundan and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) nominee and sitting MP Simranjit Singh Mann.
The nomination process for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab began on Tuesday.
The nomination filing will continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.
Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.