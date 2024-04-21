LS polls: Cong releases manifesto for Goa, promises environment protection, resumption of mining

Panaji, April 21 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday released a manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Goa, promising to protect the environment and ensure the resumption of mining in the coastal state.

The Congress is contesting the two seats in the state under the banner of the anti-BJP coalition INDIA. It has fielded Ramakant Khalap from North Goa constituency, while Viriato Fernandes has been nominated from South Goa.

After releasing the set of promises, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar told reporters that the people of the state are concerned that Goa is losing its identity due to massive corruption, drug trade, prostitution and many other factors.

“But we promise you, our candidates will raise these issues in Lok Sabha and address them,” he said.

Patkar said that protecting the environment, forest, wildlife and river Mhadei was crucial for Goa and that their manifesto captures these focus areas.

“The BJP government has failed to protect these important things. They have even failed to create employment. To divert the attention from these key issues, they are saying they have constructed highways,” he said.

The Congress leader said the BJP government has constructed highways for coal transportation and not for the benefit of the state.

The BJP has nothing to show, hence they are saying they have built a third bridge on the Mandovi river, he said.

“That means they have not built the other two bridges. They can't erase the development works done by the Congress party,” Patkar said.

He said Congress will fight against the excessive handling of coal at Mormugao Port Authority in Vasco, claiming that it is affecting those living in its vicinity.

The Congress has also promised to ensure the resumption of mining in the state.

He said the BJP has failed miserably to resume it despite making promises. “But we will ensure that immediate steps are taken for resumption of mining in a legal way,” he said.

The BJP has nominated sitting MP Shripad Naik and businesswoman Pallavi Dempo for the North Goa and South Goa seats, respectively.

Both seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. PTI RPS NR