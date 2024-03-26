LS polls: Cong won't win any seat in Karnataka, says BJP's poll in-charge

Hassan (Karnataka), Mar 26 (PTI) BJP General Secretary in-charge of elections in Karnataka, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Tuesday claimed that the Congress would not win even a single seat in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He asserted that the BJP-JD(S) alliance would win all the constituencies in the state.

Claiming that the Ministers in the Congress government have fielded their children as candidates, out of fear that they may be removed from the cabinet, he also expressed confidence that candidate related issues in the BJP will be resolved soon.

Last week, the Congress allotted tickets to children of five Ministers, in its second list of candidates.

"In the Karnataka Lok Sabha, BJP (and JD(S) alliance) has already won 28 seats. 25 seats of BJP and three seats of JD(S). There is nothing left for Congress, they will not win even a single seat. I have been touring all around Karnataka for the last one month," Agarwal said.

Addressing reporters here, he said the Congress leaders are aware that no one can win the election using their party's name and hence there is no fight for tickets in that party.

"I received information the day before that Siddaramaiah (CM) had called a meeting of his cabinet and warned his cabinet members that if they don't make their sons or daughters contest the polls, they will be removed from the cabinet. Out of fear that they may be removed, their children are contesting the polls," he added.

Noting that every BJP worker knows that it will be an easy win for the party in this Lok Sabha polls, Agarwal further said, those who have got Modi's ticket and lotus symbol, they will certainly win the election.

"So, naturally there are many aspirants for the ticket (in BJP)....there is nothing wrong with it. As the election nears, everything will be fine and everyone together will give all 28 seats in the state to Narendra Modi. I'm confident about it," he added. PTI KSU ROH