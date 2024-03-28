LS polls: Cong worker begins fast opposing party’s Bilaspur candidate, wants the ticket for himself

Bilaspur, Mar 28 (PTI) A Congress worker in Chhattisgarh has launched an indefinite fast opposing the candidature of party MLA Devendra Yadav from the Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat and demanding that he be nominated for it.
Yadav now represents the Bhilai Nagar assembly seat in Durg district.
Jagdish Kaushik (40), a former president of Bodri Nagar Panchayat in Bilaspur district, has opposed Yadav’s candidature calling him an “outsider”.
Kaushik sat on the campus of the Congress' Bilaspur district office here on an indefinite fast on Wednesday demanding that he be given the ticket in place of Yadav.
“Why I have not been given a ticket from Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat? What was lacking in my penance? The party high command (State/Central) should address (it). Give justice. Till justice is meted out (the protest will be continued),” reads pamphlets pasted by him on a wall of the Congress office.
Kaushik said his protest will continue till he gets justice from the party high command.
Bilaspur District Congress Committee (Rural) president Vijay Kesharwani said Kaushik is currently a Congress worker and had been the president of Bodri Nagar Panchayat from 2009 to 2014.
Congress MLA Atal Srivastava and other party leaders met him and urged him to call off his fast but he refused, he said. Efforts are underway to persuade him to end his protest, he added.
Elections to the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19, April 26 and May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. Both Congress and BJP have declared candidates for all the seats in the state.
The two-term MLA Yadav will take on BJP's Tokhan Sahu, a former MLA, in Bilaspur constituency.
Earlier, a local Congress worker had opposed the candidature of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat. Baghel now represents the Patan assembly seat in the Durg district which falls in the Durg Lok Sabha constituency. PTI COR TKP NR