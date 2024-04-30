LS polls: Congress, AAP hold meet to plan joint campaign strategy in Delhi and Haryana

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Senior leaders of the Delhi Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held a meeting here to plan a joint campaign strategy of the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the national capital and Haryana, a statement said.

AICC general secretary and in-charge of Delhi and Haryana Deepak Babaria, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak and Delhi Congress' interim president Devender Yadav were among those who addressed the meeting, the statement said.

The meeting discussed the coordination between the Congress and the AAP leaders and workers for the smooth campaigning for their candidates, who are jointly fighting the Lok Sabha elections under the INDIA bloc.

Both parties agreed to forge a total understanding at the ground level to fight the elections and finalise a road map of the joint election strategy to be drawn up in the next couple of days, it said.

It was also decided to hold joint meetings of both the Congress and the AAP and have people-contact interactions for fully activating the ground level workers in both Delhi and Haryana and win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and 10 in Haryana, the statement added.

The Congress on Tuesday appointed former MLA Devender Yadav as interim president of its Delhi unit, two days after Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post while criticising the alliance with the AAP and statements of the party's candidates in the national capital. PTI NIT AS AS