LS polls: Congress and Samajwadi Party office bearers hold deliberations for better coordination

Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) The first meeting of the office bearers of INDIA constituents -- Congress and Samajwadi Party -- was held here on Monday for striking a better coordination between the members and the organisation of the two parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders and office bearers of the two parties led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai held a meeting at the Samajwadi Party office here.

"This is the first meeting of its kind which was attended by the presidents of the Lok Sabha and district unit...They deliberated for a coordination between organisational workers (of the two parties) for how to work together and also to support the candidate (fielded in the election) at the ground level," Yadav told the media.

The Samajwadi Party chief pointed out that the two parties will soon decide what responsibility has to be given to which person.

The district presidents, vidhan sabha unit presidents and those who had contested the elections in the 17 districts where the Congress will be fielding its candidates in the upcoming polls, as per the seat-sharing formula, were introduced to the Congress leaders and deliberations were held for coordination and booth level management.

Besides Rai, Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra and former MP PL Punia attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the state level officer bearers of the Samajwadi Party.

The UPCC chief earlier said that they would work together with full strength to make the India bloc win.

"For this, we will work hard day and night,"he added.

Rai thanked the Samajwadi Party (SP) president for the interaction for the coordination of the workers of both parties.

"We will not lag behind and stand with you with as much strength as you stand with us, we assure you this," he said.

Rai pointed out that the purpose of this meeting was to discuss various points of mutual coordination between the two allies of the India bloc.

INDIA bloc partners, Congress and Samajwadi Party, have announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh under which the Congress will contest on 17 seats, leaving the rest 63 seats in the state for the Samajwadi Party and other alliance partners.

The Congress will contest on Raebareli, Amethi, Varanasi, Kanpur City, Fatehpur Sikri, Basgaon, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki and Deoria seats. PTI SAB AS AS