LS polls: Congress announces candidates for 10 seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday fielded 10 candidates from Rajasthan including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Jalore Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Rahul Kaswan, who recently joined the Congress leaving the BJP, from Churu.
Vaibhav Gehlot had contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Jodhpur seat in 2019 against present Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The list comprises names of three sitting MLAs, including Lalit Yadav from Alwar Lok Sabha seat, Harish Meena from Tonk Lok Sabha seat and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat.
Among the new face in the list is Karan Singh Uchiyarda, who is presently party's state general secretary, and Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur.
Lalit Yadav is the Congress' sitting MLA from Mundawar, Harish Meena from Deoli-Uniara and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu assembly seat.
Harish Meena had earlier represented Dausa Lok Sabha seat while Udailal Anjana, who was a minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot's government and represented the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat, has been fielded from the same seat. Anjana had contested the 2023 assembly polls from the Nimbahera seat unsuccessfully.
Govind Meghwal, who was also a former minister in the previous Congress government in the state, has been fielded from Bikaner.
Former IAS officer Tarachand Meena has been given a ticket from the Udaipur Lok Sabha seat.
The party has fielded new faces on all 10 seats. It is the first list of the candidates announced by the party for 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan.
On March 3, the BJP had announced the names of 15 candidates to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PTI AG AS AS