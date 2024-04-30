LS polls: Congress candidate from Chandigarh Tewari dares BJP's Tandon for open debate

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Congress candidate from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari on Tuesday dared BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon for a debate on various issues so that the people can judge who would be better to represent them in Parliament.
Polling for the lone Chandigarh parliamentary constituency will take place on June 1.
"I challenge Sanjay Tandon for an open debate on local, national and international issues at a time and place of his choosing," he said.
"Any non-partisan citizens' platform, media house, TV channel or academic institution can host the debate", said Tewari, who is the sitting MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.
Let the people of Chandigarh judge who should represent them in Parliament, said the former union minister, adding that he will wait for Tandon's reply and response.
Tewari said since the BJP had "nothing to its credit" as what it did for the city in the last 10 years, it is levelling vague, baseless and irrelevant allegations against him and his party.
"It is better to come face to face and have on-the-spot debate and discussion and let the public judge us both", he said.
Meanwhile, Tewari promised a better, cleaner and greener city as he was interacting with people at Sukhna Lake.
Tewari said he would ensure that the area around the Sukhna Lake is beautified further with more greenery and trees.
The former union minister said that there was a need to take the city's beauty and landscaping more seriously.
He regretted that the city had fallen in the rankings from among the top ones across the country to lower ranks.
This was obviously because the people at the helm and responsible for maintaining the city did not do their job properly and responsibly, he alleged. PTI CHS RHL