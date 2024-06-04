LS polls: Congress-led UDF leads in majority of seats as trends show clear edge over rivals

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF maintained its lead in the majority of seats, with trends from the counting of EVM ballots on Tuesday showing its candidates having a clear edge over their nearest rivals from the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP-led NDA.

The candidates of the ruling LDF were trailing in most constituencies, but in the Alathur seat, CPI(M)'s K Radhakrishnan maintained a slight lead against his nearest rival, Ramya Haridas of the Congress.

The trends also showed NDA candidate in Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, taking a comfortable lead against his nearest rivals.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal are ahead of their rivals in Wayanad, Alappuzha seats, respectively.

UDF candidates Dean Kuriakose (Congress) and N K Premachandran (RSP), from Idukki and Kollam Lok Sabha seats, respectively, were leading by a huge margin over their nearest rivals, according to trends.

The Thiruvananthapuram LS seat is witnessing a neck-and-neck fight between Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Counting is underway for the 20 seats in Kerala, and early trends indicate a close contest between the candidates of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF in some seats of the state. PTI LGK HMP TGB TGB ROH