LS polls: Cong's Gurgaon candidate Raj Babbar visits constituency, meets senior leaders

Gurugram, May 1 (PTI) Congress' Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency candidate Raj Babbar on Wednesday met senior leaders of the party here, a day after his name was announced for the seat.
The party has fielded him against BJP veteran and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who is seeking a re-election from the seat in Haryana that goes to polls on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections. During his visit to the city, the actor-turned-politician along with Congress workers paid obeisance at the Shri Shitala Mata temple.
Babbar then met senior Congress leaders and also the family members of former minister, the late, Rao Dharampal. Babbar told reporters that he promises to better basic facilities and amenities in the city. PTI COR ANB ANB