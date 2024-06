Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Counting of votes polled in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections to 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu began at 8 AM across the state on Tuesday.

Counting began amid a heavy police security in all of the 39 counting centers. Postal ballots were taken up first.

As many as 950 candidates are in the fray in the 39 Lok Sabha segments in the state, which had a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent in the April 19 single-phase election in Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN SA SA