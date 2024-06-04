2024 LS polls: Counting of votes commences in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday.

The votes are counted in 20 centres across the state. Postal ballots were taken up first.

A total of 194 candidates are vying for the 20 seats in the state, with Congress-led UDF expecting to repeat its performance in the 2019 LS polls, the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF aiming to do much better than the last general elections, and the BJP-led NDA hoping to open its account in Kerala.