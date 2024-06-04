National

2024 LS polls: Counting of votes commences in Kerala

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi duirng an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Wayanad, Kerala, Monday, April 15, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi duirng an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Wayanad, Kerala, Monday, April 15, 2024.

Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday.

The votes are counted in 20 centres across the state. Postal ballots were taken up first.

A total of 194 candidates are vying for the 20 seats in the state, with Congress-led UDF expecting to repeat its performance in the 2019 LS polls, the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF aiming to do much better than the last general elections, and the BJP-led NDA hoping to open its account in Kerala.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections Shashi Tharoor Wayanad Election Results Rahul Gandhi Kerala
Subscribe