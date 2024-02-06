LS polls: CPI(M) has sought more seats from DMK, says party's state secretary

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Feb 6 (PTI) The CPI(M) has urged the DMK to allocate more seats to it in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls than last time, a senior leader of the party said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The CPI(M) is part of the DMK-led multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The Marxist party has two members from Tamil Nadu in the current Lok Sabha. It was given two seats to contest from last time, both of which it won.

Addressing reporters here, CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan said seat-sharing talks are progressing and expressed hope that they will "end on a conducive note" in the coming days.

The CPI(M) was part of the SPA in the 2019 general elections as well as the 2021 assembly polls that the alliance won, and the subsequent local body polls. Therefore there is no chance of any fissures or confusion in the coalition, he said.

"The CPI(M) won from Madurai and Coimbatore (in 2019). We have sought some additional constituencies also... Everybody is confident that an amicable decision will be arrived at in about 10 days, before the budget session," Balakrishnan added, without specifying the number of seats that the party has sought.

Speaking about the BJP's prospects in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha polls, he said the saffron party would not make any electoral gains in the state. PTI SA SA ANE