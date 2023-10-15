LS polls: Delhi Congress starts first phase of 'Jawab Do-Hisab Do' campaign

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Sunday started the first phase of its "Jawab Do-Hisab Do" campaign for the Lok Sabha polls with public meetings and a "Pratigya rally" in Bawana here.

The aim of the rally was to take a pledge to defeat all the seven BJP MPs in Delhi in the 2024 general elections, said Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, who led the rally.

There are seven parliamentary seats in the national capital and all were won by the BJP in the 2019 polls.

Scores of Congress workers gathered at Bawana's Jhanda Chowk in southwest Delhi waving the party flag and raising slogans against the Centre, where the BJP is in power.

Before arriving at the rally's venue, Lovely met Congress workers at the Britania Chowk on Ring Road and then, travelled to Madhuban Chowk, where he was garlanded by local supporters and workers.

Lovely, at the Rithala Metro Station, held a short public meeting and then left for Bawana.

The entire route of the rally was decked up. Congress flags and posters of party leader Rahul Gandhi were also put up.

The Delhi Congress president also met several students at the Madhuban Chowk.

Besides Lovely, former MP Krishna Tirath, former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf, former MPs Ramesh Kumar and Udit Raj, Rajkumar Chauhan, Narender Nath, Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia, were also present for the campaign.

Addressing party workers at the Pratigya rally, Lovely alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP-led Delhi government have made the people of 365 villages of Delhi “refugees in their own lands”.

“Imposing house tax on the villagers of Delhi was not only a crime, but also a violation of rules and regulations. The Centre and the Delhi government made the people of 365 villages of Delhi, refugees in their own lands,” Lovely said.

He alleged that old-age pension has been stopped, and the facilities provided to rural areas have been discontinued.

“The Congress government had constructed 45,857 flats under the Rajiv Ratan Awaz Yojna for residents of JJ Clusters and industrial workers, but instead of allotting these flats to them, they were being allotted to the CISF,” Lovely alleged.