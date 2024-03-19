LS polls: Delhi Police appoints nodal officer to keep tab on social media content

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Appointment of a nodal officer and issuance of a complaint number and email address are among the steps taken by Delhi Police to prevent the spread of "objectionable messages" through SMSs or social media platforms during the Lok Sabha polls.

Joint Commissioner of Police B S Jaiswal has been appointed as nodal officer (social media monitoring and cybercrime) to deal with "matters concerning objectionable messages transmitted through SMSs or various social media platforms during the Lok Sabha elections 2024", said a notice issued by the police department here.

The police have also issued a number '8130099025' and an e-mail address nodalsmmc.election24@delhipolice.gov.in where people can report matters related to objectionable content on social media, an official said on Tuesday. "It is important to note that such messages have the potential to disrupt the electoral process by contravening election laws, the model code of conduct, and directives issued by the (Election) Commission," the notice read.

It also urged individuals encountering such objectionable messages to promptly report the matter to nodal officer Jaiswal.

"They can forward the objectionable message(s) to the Nodal Officer at 8130099025 or via email nodalsmmc.election24@delhipolice.gov.in providing relevant details such as phone number, URL, etc., from which the messages/content were received or spotted," it said. PTI ALK RPA