LS polls: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding the traffic arrangements which are being made in the national capital on Tuesday in view of counting of votes of general elections, officials said.

The 2024 general elections were held in seven phases between April 19 to June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

The counting of votes will take place at seven locations in the city. In northeast Delhi, it will take place at ITI Nand Nagri.

The movement of traffic on the stretch from Gagan Cinema T-Point to Nand Nagri Flyover on Wazirabad road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be restricted from 5 am onwards, the advisory said.

The traffic will be diverted from the Bhopura border, Tahirpur T-point, Gagan cinema T-Point. Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be closed for general traffic from 5 am onwards, it said.

The counting in east Delhi will take place at Commonwealth game village, Akshardham.

Similarly, there will be some traffic restrictions in the area from 5 am onwards. In order to ensure smooth traffic management in the area and for an uninterrupted journey, the commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance and to take alternate routes, the advisory said.

The commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM side towards NH-24 will go towards Akshardham flyover and reach Pusta Road/ITO/Vikas Marg to reach their destinations, it said.

The commuters coming from ITO/Pusta Road side will come upto Akshardham Flyover in front of Akshardham Temple and come on NH-24 to reach their destinations towards Delhi, it stated.

The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey.

People who are going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added.