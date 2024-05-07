LS polls: Delhi poll body rejects 129 nominations after scrutiny

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday said 129 nominations filed by candidates from the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital have been rejected.

According to data shared by the office of the CEO, a total of 367 nominations were received from 265 candidates and after scrutiny, 238 nominations were found valid.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 9. The nomination process commenced on April 29 and ended on May 6. Voting will be held on May 25.

There are over 1.5 crore eligible voters in the national capital this time, 8.85 lakh more than the last general polls, officials said.

Earlier in the day, CEO P Krishnamurthy said there are 2.52 lakh first-time voters this time.

Over 82 lakh voters are men and more than 69 lakh are women, he said, adding that the number of voters of the third gender category is 1,228.

Preparations are in full swing for the elections to be held on May 25 and comprehensive guidelines have been issued to district election officers to ensure a smooth and successful election process, the CEO said. PTI SLB IJT IJT