LS polls: Drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor worth Rs 243 cr seized in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) The law enforcement agencies have so far seized drugs, unaccounted cash and liquor worth Rs 243.95 crore in Punjab after the model code of conduct came into force following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls last month.

Advertisment

The model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said that tight security arrangements have been made to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner in Punjab.

According to data, various law enforcement agencies, including the Punjab Police and BSF, seized drugs worth Rs 213.07 crore, liquor worth Rs 13.83 crore, cash worth Rs 6 crore and valuable and other items worth Rs 10.3 crore.

Advertisment

Sibin C said according to data recently released by the Election Commission of India, Punjab was ranked fifth in the country in terms of seizures.

He said in order to check the illegal smuggling of drugs, liquor, cash and other goods, inter-state checkpoints are being monitored round the clock with CCTV cameras.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the election process, administrative and police officials of the state have been directed to strictly implement the model code of conduct, he said. PTI CHS AS AS