LS polls: Early trends from postal ballots in Kerala show tight race between UDF and LDF

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (PTI) The initial trend emerging from the counting of postal ballots in most of the Lok Sabha seats in Kerala on Tuesday indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Postal ballots were taken for counting at 8 am in 20 vote-counting centers across Kerala.

According to initial trends, the candidates of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF are leading in seven segments, and the nominees of the Congress-headed UDF are leading in nine constituencies.