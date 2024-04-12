LS polls: EC announces notification for Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) The Election Commission of India on Friday issued a notification for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Anantnag District Magistrate Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, who is also the returning officer for the constituency, issued the notification for filing nominations.

The last date to file the nominations is April 19, while the papers will be scrutinised on April 20.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, the notification said.

So far, the National Conference has announced senior Gujjar leader Mian Altaf Ahmad as its candidate for the constituency, while the PDP has fielded its chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, has fielded Zaffar Manhas. PTI SSB AS AS