LS polls: EC launches 'Myth vs Reality Register' to combat misinformation

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) In a bid to check the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Tuesday launched a "Myth vs Reality Register" that will be updated regularly to include the latest fake news busted.

Advertisment

With the proliferation of misinformation and false narratives, this proactive initiative seeks to ensure that voters have access to accurate and verified information throughout the electoral process, the poll panel said.

The microsite was launched by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The register will be continuously updated to include the latest busted fake information and fresh frequently-asked questions, the EC said. PTI NAB RC