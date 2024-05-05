LS polls: FIR filed against RLP leader for flouting prohibitory orders in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal for flouting prohibitory orders during Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said.

According to the police, during the first phase of the general elections, Beniwal supporters had alleged bogus voting and indulged in scuffle with BJP workers.

During this, Kuchera municipality chairman Tejpal Mirdha had sustained injury, they said, adding that the same day, Beniwal had addressed his supporters following which a complaint was lodged.

"BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha had lodged a complaint with election observers. The complaint was sent to the district election officer following which directions had come to register a case," Kuchera SHO Mukesh Kumar said.

He said that as Beniwal is a public representative, his case will be investigated by the CID (Crime Branch) of the police. PTI AG NB NB