LS polls: FIR registered in Tamil Nadu over allegations of cash distribution

Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) Election officials in Tamil Nadu have taken cognizance of video clips in social media that showed purported distribution of cash to people allegedly by party workers and Erode city police registered an FIR on Saturday in connection with the allegations.

Responding to a video clip that appeared on social media alleging the distribution of cash, Erode District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said on 'X' that the flying squad team of Erode East Assembly Constituency has conducted a preliminary enquiry and an FIR has been registered and that the case is under investigation.

The district collector is also the district election officer.

Initially, the Erode official had said, "We have taken cognizance of the video and sent it to police for immediate verification. Enquiry is in progress." Claims were made in 'X' alleging cash distribution in Erode by Makkal Needhi Maiam party workers and office-bearers of the ruling DMK to "mobilise people" for an election meeting.

Another video clip was widely circulated that showed BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai purportedly giving away cash to a woman who performed the traditional 'Aarthi' to welcome him.

Coimbatore District Collector, Kranthi Kumar Pati said: "Based on the enquiry of the police department, it is determined that this video pertains to July 2023 and hence not falling in the purview of election code. Complaint received to act against false claim is forwarded to police department for further action." Earlier, the collector had forwarded the video to the police for verification.

Annamalai, who is the BJP candidate in Coimbatore LS constituency said on 'X' that the video was filmed on July 29, 2023 in Ramanathapuram district during his 'En Mann En Makkal' (My soil, my people) state-wide yatra. It is Tamil Nadu culture to make a gift, as a mark of love and respect, to persons who perform 'Aarti.' However, this tradition is not followed during election time, Annamalai asserted.

Slamming parties that spend cash to win votes, the BJP leader said: "We have made it clear many times that we have no faith on votes secured through money." On March 29, Kamal Haasan addressed poll meetings in Erode to seek votes for the DMK's Erode LS segment candidate K E Prakash.

Another video that went viral showed former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam purportedly handing over cash to a woman after she performed Aarthi on his arrival to take part in a meeting, convened by the BJP in Pudukottai district, for alliance parties.

The video clip led to allegations in social media that the former chief minister has violated election laws.

Officials are yet to respond to the allegations and it is not clear if a formal complaint has been lodged with authorities.

Former CM Panneerselvam has aligned with BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and he is contesting from Ramanathapuram segment.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who was in Chennai in February, had appealed to the public to file complaint to the authorities if anybody is seen distributing cash or any gifts to lure voters.

The Commission has rolled out a mobile application, cVigil, to file such complaints.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19. PTI VGN VIJ COR VGN KH