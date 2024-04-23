LS polls: Former student leader Kang to try his luck from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib on AAP ticket

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Having started his political career as a student leader, AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang has now thrown his hat in the Lok Sabha election ring from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Punjab.

A former BJP leader, he quit the party over the now-repealed farm laws and is pinning his hopes on the Bhagwant Mann government’s “pro-people” initiatives to clinch the seat.

Congress leader Manish Tewari is the sitting MP from Anandpur Sahib, but this time he is contesting from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. The Anandpur Sahib seat was bagged by Congress' Ravneet Singh Bittu in the 2009 polls and Shiromani Akali Dal's Prem Singh Chandumajra in 2014.

“We are going to the people with a positive agenda. We are telling them about the work done by the AAP government in the last two years,” Kang, who joined the AAP in 2021 after quitting the BJP, told PTI.

Listing out the “achievements” of the Mann government, Kang said more than 42,000 government jobs have been given on a merit basis and free electricity is being given to people, which is leading to a saving of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per household, he said.

“More than 800 Mohalla Clinics have been opened in the state and around 1.50 crore people availed medical treatment in these clinics,” he said, highlighting that the AAP government has put a special focus on the education sector.

Kang began his political career as a student leader and was elected twice as the president of the Panjab University Student Council.

He joined the AAP in July 2021 after quitting the BJP in October 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. Kang was the state general secretary of the Punjab BJP and a prominent Sikh face in the party’s core committee.

“My fight is for the future generations of Punjab,” said Kang as he lashed out at his political opponents for "doing nothing" for the people of the constituency.

“One who can raise his voice in Parliament in an effective manner to protect the rights of the people of Punjab should be given a chance,” said Kang as he appealed to the people to vote for him in the coming polls.

Those who have already been “tested” in this constituency, do not have any moral right to get another chance, he said, attacking his rivals.

Kang, who is the chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit, asserted that Anandpur Sahib -- a pilgrimage site for Sikhs worldwide -- has "immense" tourism potential and the Punjab government has prepared a blueprint for its promotion.

There is a lot of talent in Nawanshahr, Banga, and Balachaur areas for volleyball and kabaddi, he further said.

Kang also slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of hatching conspiracies to “finish off” the Constitution and playing divisive politics in the last 10 years of its rule at the Centre.

“These elections are for saving democracy,” said Kang.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded Chandumajra from the Anandpur Sahib seat while the Congress and the BJP are yet to name their respective nominees.

The Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat comprises nine assembly constituencies –Kharar, SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Chamkaur Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, Banga and Garhshankar. PTI CHS VSD RHL